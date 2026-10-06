‘Impact Matters More Than Investment’ Devendra Fadnavis Hails BMC's Participate Mumbai Initiative

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X / @Devendra_Office

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) newly launched ‘Participate Mumbai’ initiative, saying the impact created by projects mattered more than the amount of money invested in them.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started a very good initiative today, 'Participate Mumbai'. Under this initiative, a platform has been created to facilitate CSR activities. The Municipal Corporation will list various initiatives on the platform.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started a very good initiative today, 'Participate Mumbai'. Under this initiative, a platform has been created to facilitate CSR activities. The Municipal Corporation will list various initiatives on the platform. Any CSR partner interested in participating in these initiatives can connect through the platform. If anyone wants to propose their own initiative, they can also submit it on the platform...'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

The BMC's ‘Participate Mumbai’ initiative aims to provide a structured platform for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners and other stakeholders to participate in civic projects across the city.

Fadnavis said interested CSR partners would be able to connect with projects listed on the platform, while organisations could also propose their own initiatives.

“If anyone wants to propose their own initiative, they can also submit it on the platform,” he added.

₹25-Crore CSR Agreement Signed

Highlighting the role of CSR partnerships, Fadnavis said an agreement worth Rs 25 crore had already been signed.

“We have now signed an agreement worth Rs 25 crore through CSR. An agreement has been reached on how the interface can be changed. We have been working through CSR for more than a decade. Often, when we work through government mechanisms, we feel there is a lack of flexibility,” Fadnavis said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "...In any CSR work, the amount of money invested is not important. What matters is the impact it creates. We have now signed an agreement worth Rs 25 crore through CSR. An agreement has been reached on how the interface can be changed. We have been working through CSR for more than a decade. Often, when we work through government mechanisms, we feel there is a lack of flexibility. This difficulty is addressed through CSR..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

He stressed that the success of such initiatives should ultimately be measured by the impact they create rather than merely the amount of money invested.

The initiative was launched at the BMC headquarters in the presence of Fadnavis, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and other leaders.

Over 450 Civic Projects On Platform

According to reports, the platform will provide information on more than 450 civic projects and requirements across Mumbai.

Interested partners will be able to identify projects based on their areas of interest, CSR objectives, technical capabilities, experience and available resources.

🔹Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proudly presents Participate Mumbai an initiative that brings citizens, corporates and institutions together to contribute towards Mumbai development. Alongside it Samagra – Transforming Governance aims to make civic processes simpler, faster, more transparent and citizen-centric, while enabling prompt grievance redressal and improved service delivery. 🔹Scan the QR code and be a part of Mumbai's development journey towards better governance and a better future. #MyBMCUpdates #ParticipateMumbai #Samagra @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 6, 2026

The initiative is expected to provide a formal platform for collaboration between the civic administration, CSR partners and other stakeholders, enabling them to contribute resources to projects aimed at addressing Mumbai's civic needs and other facilities.

The launch comes amid efforts by the civic administration to improve service and expand collaboration with private and institutional partners on projects across the city.