IMD Warns Thane Residents Of Severe Heat Wave Conditions, Advises Precautions Over Next Two Days

Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a critical weather warning for Thane and surrounding districts, forecasting "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions" in isolated pockets. According to the latest bulletin issued on March 9, 2026, these extreme conditions are "very likely" to persist through today and tomorrow, March 10.

While the intense heat is expected to grip the region for the next 48 hours, the forecast indicates a transition to dry weather starting March 11. However, the immediate combination of soaring temperatures and high humidity poses a significant health risk to the public.

Key Safety Recommendations:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich fluids like lassi or lemon water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Limit Exposure: Avoid going outdoors during peak sun hours, typically between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing to allow for better ventilation.

Read Also T20 World Cup Win Celebration Turns Scary In Thane After Car Allegedly Passes Under Bursting...

Also Watch:

Monitor Vulnerable Groups: Ensure children and the elderly remain in cool, well-ventilated indoor environments.

Local authorities are on high alert, advising residents to monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness or heavy sweating, and seek medical attention if necessary.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/