IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in city, adjoining areas

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and its adjoining areas over the next two to three days. Heavy to heavy rainfall may also occur in isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls is likely in Saurashtra, Gujarat region, North Madhya Maharashtra and North Konkan from the evening of November 6 to 8,” said an IMD official.

Senior official said they have also predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan and Goa.

“Winds at the speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph, are likely over Arabian Sea. The speed will increase gradually to reach 180-190 kmph and gust to 210 kmph,” he said.

Fishermen have been asked to return to the shores and all the district administrations have been asked to remain alert.