IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Palghar; Rain Activity Likely To Continue Till June 3

Palghar Under Yellow Alert As Morning Rain Brings Relief From Heat | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The rainy season has begun making its presence felt across Mumbai and neighbouring areas, with Palghar placed under a yellow alert amid rainfall activity on Saturday morning.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a yellow alert has been issued for the next three hours, with the possibility of rainfall in parts of the region. Some places are likely to witness heavy showers, while light rain is also expected in other areas.

The change in weather has brought much-needed relief to citizens, who had been reeling under heat for the past two months.

Heavy rain was reported in several parts of Mumbai, including Jogeshwari and Bandra areas. Showers were also witnessed in Thane, Dadar and Navi Mumbai.

In Navi Mumbai, areas such as Juinagar, Vashi and Sanpada received heavy rainfall in the morning. The rain in these areas brought relief to residents who had been troubled by the rising heat.

Several parts of Mumbai also witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours. Heavy showers were reported in Mankhurd, followed by rainfall in Dadar, Sion, Kurla and other parts of the city.

The weather department had forecast light rain in Mumbai for the day. However, several areas witnessed intense spells, including Mankhurd, where heavy rainfall was recorded.

The morning showers marked a noticeable change in the city’s weather, offering some respite from the long spell of heat experienced by Mumbaikars.

As per data from India Meteorlogical Department, Palghar is likely to witness light rain or thundershowers on May 31. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places on June 1 and June 2. On June 3, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places.

In Thane, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue on May 31, with the possibility of rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places on June 1 and June 2. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely on June 3.

The forecast indicates that parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and adjoining districts may continue to experience rainfall activity over the next few days.

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