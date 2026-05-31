Weather Update, May 31: Mumbai Wakes Up To Rainy Sunday; Showers Lash Several Parts Of City & MMR, Bringing Much-Needed Relief From Heat

Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai Wakes Up To Rainy Sunday; Showers Lash Several Parts Of City & MMR, Bringing Much-Needed Relief From Heat |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to rainy Sunday morning as light to moderate showers were reported from several parts of the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), bringing much-needed relief from the heat and humid conditions. Videos shared on social media showed rainfall in several Mumbai suburbs, including Vile Parle, Wadala, Chembur, Kurla and Marol, during the morning hours. Not just Mumbai, some areas of Navi Mumbai, including Taloja, Seawoods also witnessed morning showers.

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Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai's early morning temperature dipped following the showers, with the city recording 29°C. This comes a day after the morning temperature had touched 34°C. For today, the RMC has forecast hot and humid conditions, along with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and Thane during the afternoon and evening hours. Palghar is likely to witness light rain or thundershowers, and no hot weather conditions have been forecast for today.

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The hot and humid conditions are expected to ease from June 1. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Monday onwards.

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AQI In Mumbai Today

Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'good' category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 38. The best air quality was recorded at Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1, which registered an AQI of 13. In contrast, Sion Station 2 recorded the poorest air quality in the city, with an AQI of 113, falling in the 'Poor' category.

Despite the rainfall, several areas continued to record 'Moderate' air quality levels, including Wadala (AQI 88), Shell Colony (75), Churi Wadi (68), Neelkanth Valley (55), Hanuman Nagar (53) and Yagnanagar (52).

Apart from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 41, while Thane registered an AQI of 36, with both cities remaining in the 'good' air quality category.