IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane; Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Expected Till July 2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and Thane between June 29 and July 2, issuing a yellow alert for all four days. The forecast warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rain at isolated places.

Mumbai witnessed only light rainfall over the past 24 hours despite forecasts of thunderstorms and moderate rain. The Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory received just 0.8 mm between 8 am on June 27 and 8 am on June 28. Although the IMD had forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Sunday, showers remained scattered across the city.

Meanwhile, the BMC reported 11 short-circuit incidents, 10 cases of tree or branch falls and three incidents of house or wall collapses. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane from Monday to Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. Heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted on July 2.