IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Mumbai Braces For Hot And Humid Weekend With Temperatures Above 35°C

Mumbai: Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions will continue to sizzle over the weekend and early next week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded Yellow Alert, warning for the hot and humid conditions for Sunday and Monday. No warning is issued for Saturday, however, the Yellow Alert sounded for Friday is effect till Saturday 8.30 am.

For the second consecutive day on Friday, the Konkan region was under Yellow Alert. The Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature of 34.6°C and minimum temperature of 23.6°C, which was 3.7°C above normal. On Friday, Mumbai and MMR witnessed the first heatwave of the season, with temperature reaching 39°C. The warning for heatwave was valid till 8.30 am of Friday.

"For next 3-4 days, the hot and humid conditions will prevail, and temperature will be above 35°C. No heatwave warning has been issued since the temperature is unlikely to cross 37°C. The district weather forecast for next week will be updated calculating the weather conditions and patterns," said Sushma Nair, IMD Mumbai scientist.

As per IMD's Hot Weather outlook for March to May 2026, March will above normal temperatures, and heatwaves will be in April and May. However, the citizens had to ensure the heatwave in first week of March itself, bracing them for the hot summer.

Manda Shete, a resident of Chembur said, "The change in the weather conditions is extreme. It has become next to impossible to move out of the house in day time. The global climate change is affecting us. The government should protect trees and increase greenery so that it can absorb some heat."

