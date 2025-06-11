 IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17

On Tuesday, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius temperature. The weather was humid and the skies were partially cloudy. For the next 48 hours, the mercury is expected to remain in the same range and skies will continue to be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

Mumbai: With the advancement of monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity across the state from Thursday, June 12 to Tuesday, June 17. “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall activity with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at few places is very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the period,” IMD said in its statement issued on Tuesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on June 13 and 14 in the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai and its metropolitan regions.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and the neighbourhood is tilting southwards, and the system is very likely to move westward across southern parts of Maharashtra. Under its influence, the rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase,” the IMD said. Following the change in weather conditions, Yellow and Orange Alerts are issued for the state for the next five days.

For Mumbai, a Yellow alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) is issued for June 13 and 14. For Thane, the alert is from June 12 to 14, while for Raigad, the alert is issued from June 10 to 14.

article-image

The other districts where a Yellow alert is issued include: Nashik, Pune, Satara, the entire Marathwada and Vidharbha region. While an Orange alert (Heavy to very heavy rainfall & Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at 50- 60 kmph) is issued for the districts of Kolhapur and Sindhudurg.

The IMD had advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period from June 12 to 14.

