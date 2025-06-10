 Delhi-NCR Scorches At Nearly 49°C, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' Till June 12 Amid Heatwave, Hot Winds & Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-NCR Scorches At Nearly 49°C, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' Till June 12 Amid Heatwave, Hot Winds & Pollution

Delhi-NCR Scorches At Nearly 49°C, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' Till June 12 Amid Heatwave, Hot Winds & Pollution

The heatwave is expected to persist at least till June 12. The IMD has forecast daytime temperatures hovering around 44°C and nights not cooling below 28°C.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Delhi-NCR Scorches At Nearly 49°C, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' Till June 12 Amid Heatwave, Hot Winds & Pollution | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to nearly 49°C in some parts on Monday, June 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the recorded maximum temperature in Delhi was 43.4°C, the “felt” temperature crossed 48.9°C due to hot winds and high humidity.

An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for the next two days, warning residents to avoid exposure to extreme heat and stay hydrated.

The heatwave is expected to persist at least till June 12. The IMD has forecast daytime temperatures hovering around 44°C and nights not cooling below 28°C. “Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water,” the department advised. Strong winds at 20–30 kmph are likely, but officials say they won’t bring much relief.

On Monday, the humidity levels fluctuated between 48% and 25%, intensifying the discomfort. Parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, including Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Ayanagar, also recorded temperatures nearing or crossing 45°C. Monday also marked the second consecutive day of heatwave conditions across the region.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

Even after sunset, the heat showed little signs of subsiding. The unusually high night temperatures are raising health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with existing medical conditions.

Light Rain Possible After June 12, But Humidity May Spike

Some relief may come after June 12, as the IMD has predicted light rain and thundershowers in parts of Delhi along with stronger winds of 30-40 kmph. However, officials caution that these showers won’t be heavy and may be accompanied by an increase in humidity, bringing a new set of challenges for residents already struggling with the heat.

Adding to the discomfort is Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 235 at 4:00 PM on Monday, categorised as ‘poor’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...