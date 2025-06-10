Delhi-NCR Scorches At Nearly 49°C, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' Till June 12 Amid Heatwave, Hot Winds & Pollution | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to nearly 49°C in some parts on Monday, June 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the recorded maximum temperature in Delhi was 43.4°C, the “felt” temperature crossed 48.9°C due to hot winds and high humidity.

An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for the next two days, warning residents to avoid exposure to extreme heat and stay hydrated.

The heatwave is expected to persist at least till June 12. The IMD has forecast daytime temperatures hovering around 44°C and nights not cooling below 28°C. “Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water,” the department advised. Strong winds at 20–30 kmph are likely, but officials say they won’t bring much relief.

On Monday, the humidity levels fluctuated between 48% and 25%, intensifying the discomfort. Parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, including Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Ayanagar, also recorded temperatures nearing or crossing 45°C. Monday also marked the second consecutive day of heatwave conditions across the region.

Even after sunset, the heat showed little signs of subsiding. The unusually high night temperatures are raising health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with existing medical conditions.

VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path areas.



Delhi baked in extreme heat on Monday as the real-feel temperature – or heat index – shot up to a scorching 48.9 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for…

Light Rain Possible After June 12, But Humidity May Spike

Some relief may come after June 12, as the IMD has predicted light rain and thundershowers in parts of Delhi along with stronger winds of 30-40 kmph. However, officials caution that these showers won’t be heavy and may be accompanied by an increase in humidity, bringing a new set of challenges for residents already struggling with the heat.

Adding to the discomfort is Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 235 at 4:00 PM on Monday, categorised as ‘poor’.