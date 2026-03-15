IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra, Mumbai To Continue Experiencing Above-Normal Temperatures |

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall with thunderstorms for entire Maharashtra this week, except for North Konkan region (Mumbai, Thane, Palghar). Although, no alert for heatwave has been given, Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions will continue to reel under above normal temperatures.

On Sunday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9°C and minimum temperature of 23.5°C, which was 2.6°C above normal and humidity levels were 85%. The region is expected to see gradual rise in the minimum temperature this week.

As per IMD's local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, there will be haze during morning hours and mainly clear sky towards afternoon/evening. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C and 22°C respectively.

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The city witnessed fall in the maximum temperature over the weekend, after the mercury crossed 40°C last week. The North Konkan region ensured three heatwaves in the first two weeks of March, one of the first in the history.

As per IMD's Hot weather Outlook for March to May 2026, more heatwaves are forecasted for April and May.

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