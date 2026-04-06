IMCAA Hosts Connections Meet In Mumbai, Media Experts Discuss AI’s Impact On Journalism

Industry voices and alumni gather at IMCAA Mumbai meet to examine AI’s transformative role in media | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Maharashtra chapter of the IIMC Alumni Association hosted its annual “Connections Mumbai Meet” on Saturday night at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club, bringing together alumni, media professionals and industry voices.

Focus on AI and media transformation

Discussions centred on how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the media landscape. From automated news gathering and data-driven reporting to personalised content delivery, AI is transforming how stories are produced and consumed.

While it offers speed and scale, concerns around misinformation, deepfakes and editorial credibility remain. Speakers stressed the need for journalists to adapt, upskill and uphold ethical standards.

Silver jubilee felicitation

Filmmaker Manoj Maurya was honoured as a part of silver jubilee felicitation.

Key speakers and attendees

The meet was presided over by Chapter Vice-President Braj Kishore. Speakers included former IIMCAA President Kalyan Ranjan, Prasad Sanyal, Executive Presidents Gayatri Srivastava, Prabhash Jha, Maharashtra General Secretary Krishna Pophale, former GS Neeraj Bajpai, Sourav Mishra, TV serial writer Gajra Kottary, along with Sandeep Gurumurthy, Tushar Pania and Suman Layak. Actress Rayana Pandey hosted the event.

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Nationwide alumni series

The annual IIMC alumni series began on February 28 in Delhi and has since been held in Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur and Bhopal.

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