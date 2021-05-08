IMA bats for integrated ministry with proactive minister to serve in pandemic

Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called upon the union health ministry to wake up from slumber and respond to mitigate the growing challenges in Covid-19 pandemic. It has demanded revamping the healthcare administration with Indian Medical Service cadets and also establishment of a new integrated ministry to serve in this pandemic with a dedicated, proactive, vibrant, innovative and altruistic minister.

In a related move, the IMA Maharashtra State has strongly condemned the unethical trades of essential drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and urged the state government for a strong mechanism to stop it.

IMA president Dr JA Jalayal and honorary secretary general Dr Jayant Lele said that it was astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the health ministry in combating the agonizing crisis out of the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘’The collective consciousness, proactive cognizance and requests by IMA and other professionals are put into the dust bin, and often without realizing the ground realities the decisions are taken,’’ they said in the joint statement.

‘’With the inhumanistic differential pricing system proposed, the 18-45 age group people are forbidden to get the free vaccination from the central share of 50% and they are placed under the mercy of state governments. The jeopardy of private practitioners and states to negotiate with manufacturers for pricing and stock resulted in exorbitant price rise and vaccine shortage,’’ said IMA.

It further added that the crisis of oxygen is deepening every day while imported oxygen concentrators and oxygen plants are yet to reach the beneficiaries. ‘’IMA appeals to solve it on a war footing,’’ it noted.

Expressing serious concerns over increasing cases of violence against doctors and healthcare professionals, IMA warned that if it will not be controlled then it will lead to a disastrous situation on the healthcare outcome. ‘’We propose for augmentation of infrastructure, materials and manpower by enhancing healthcare budget to be raised to minimum 8-10% of GDP from 1% and its judicious use to ensure equitable and affordable universal vaccination,’’ said IMA.