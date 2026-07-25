'I'm Very Happy That Students Are Free Today': Abhijeet Dipke's Mother Reacts After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid Ongoing NEET Protests |

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after mounting pressure from the NEET protesters, Abhijeet Dipke's mother on Saturday said "Students are free today".

Dipke's mother reacts

Recalling the battle students were fighting in the past few days, Dipke's mother, speaking to the media, said, "I am very happy that the students are free today. I feel proud. People have been telling me that Abhijeet did a great job. I was very scared after he was attacked and slapped. It felt terrible, and I couldn't sleep because of it."

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Pradhan submits resignation

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, who has held the post of Education Minister for the second consecutive term, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests across the nation.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Pradhan stated, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to students, teachers, and education reform. It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system forms the bedrock of a strong nation."

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Pradhan further expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for the opportunity. He acknowledged that his resignation came following irregularities in the NEET examination, which had been scheduled for May 3, 2026. However, after the paper was leaked, the examination was called off, and a new date was announced for the re-examination. Moreover, the Government of India handed over the investigation to the CBI, to continue the probe.

Pledges continued service

Moreover, submitting his resignation, Pradhan asserted that he would continue to serve the nation. "With the blessings of Lord Shree Jagannath Ji, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way in the future to serve Mother India, the people of Odisha, and fulfil the aspirations of the country's youth," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister's resignation marks a significant political development, with all eyes now on the education system and the Centre to see who will be the next education minister.