Illegally stored flammable chemicals seized in Bhiwandi

Narpoli police conducted raids at godowns in Bhiwandi where flammable chemicals were illegally storage and seized goods worth Rs 17.35 lakh. According to police, one person was arrested in the case and further investigation is on.

"The large stock of flammable chemicals stored at Mahalaxmi warehouse at Patwardhan compound in Purna area of Bhiwandi on Sunday. The chemicals were stored illegally in total 425 drums that were seized by the police team," said an official from Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.

"Chandrakant Anna Deshmukh, 58, is the name of the accused who was arrested in this case. The hazardous flammable chemicals worth Rs 17.35 lakh was stored without any legal permission at the warehouse," added official.

A case has been registered against the accused, at Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi. Further investigation in this matter is underway, informed police official from Bhiwandi.