“Illegal Immigration Is A Security Threat, Not A Slogan”: Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam Raises Security Concerns Over Undocumented Bangladeshi Nationals | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam has raised concerns over the issue of illegal immigration, stating that the presence of undocumented foreign nationals poses a serious threat to national security.

Addressing the matter, Nirupam said that the issue of illegal immigrants is not merely a political slogan but a significant concern that affects multiple aspects of the country. He emphasised that such intrusions are not unique to India but are considered a security risk by nations across the world.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "In our country or any other country, the intrusion of illegal immigrants is not just a slogan. It is actually a big threat to the security of that country. The problem of Bangladeshi immigrants in our country is… pic.twitter.com/gh18xmrIcn — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2026

“In our country or any other country, the intrusion of illegal immigrants is not just a slogan. It is actually a big threat to the security of that country,” Nirupam said.

He further highlighted the specific issue of Bangladeshi immigrants, claiming that their presence in India is creating challenges beyond employment. According to him, the situation is not only impacting job opportunities for local citizens but is also raising serious questions related to internal security.

“The problem of Bangladeshi immigrants in our country is not only creating a problem of employment, but also raising many questions of security,” he added.

His remarks come amid a recurring pattern flagged by law enforcement agencies, where in merely seven to eight months after being deported following their arrest for illegal residence, several Bangladeshi nationals are allegedly re-entering India through unauthorized routes and making their way back to Mumbai. Recent police crackdowns have revealed a troubling trend of repeat infiltration, significantly increasing concerns among authorities.

Police officials have stated that this trend has become a major challenge, despite intensified action against illegal immigrants. According to the police, vulnerabilities along the West Bengal border continue to be exploited. Allegations have also surfaced that some deported individuals are re-entering India by bribing border security personnel or using clandestine infiltration routes.

Over the past few years, strict enforcement drives against illegal Bangladeshi migrants have led to a sharp rise in arrests, not only within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but across Maharashtra. Officials highlighted that in 2025 alone, more than 1,000 illegal immigrants were successfully deported from Mumbai. The drive remains ongoing, with hundreds detained in 2026 expected to be deported soon.

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