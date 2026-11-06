Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted In Densely Populated Virar Area, Counterfeit Crackers Sold Under Famous Brand Names; Major Tragedy Averted | X - FreedomPress15

Virar: The Crime Branch Unit 2 team has busted an illegal firecracker factory operating right in the middle of a densely populated area in Chandansar, Virar (East). The illegal setup was functioning on the top two floors of the well-known "Merchant" firecracker shop. Shockingly, fake firecrackers were being manufactured at the location using the names of renowned brands. A total of 17 workers were found working on the premises, along with a massive quantity of explosive chemicals and raw materials used for manufacturing firecrackers.

🚨 Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted in Virar📍 Chandan Sar Road, Virar EastCrime Branch Unit-2 seized goods worth ₹12.98 lakh. Three persons booked at Virar Police Station. Investigation underway.https://t.co/aCKmK5mTmf — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) November 6, 2026

Crime Branch Raids Firecracker Shop

The famous "Merchant" firecracker shop, located in Chandansar, Virar East, is known for selling firecrackers of top brands at wholesale rates. However, the Crime Branch Unit 2 received specific information that an illegal manufacturing unit was operating on the first and second floors above the shop. Acting on this tip-off, the police raided the premises and uncovered the illegal operation.

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During the inspection, police found active firecracker production ongoing across both upper floors. A large stock of explosive chemicals, raw materials and related equipment was seized. Around 17 workers were engaged in making the firecrackers. Authorities suspect that counterfeit crackers were being produced using the brand identity of reputable companies.

Illegal Factory Poses Public Safety Threat

The manufacturing process was being carried out in an extremely hazardous and unsafe manner. Since the factory was operating right in the centre of a heavily populated residential neighbourhood, it posed a severe threat to public safety. Police noted that even the slightest negligence could have triggered a massive fire or explosion, leading to potential loss of life.

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Investigation Into Counterfeit Firecracker Racket

Police action at the site is currently ongoing, and tests are being conducted on the seized explosive chemicals and manufacturing materials. Further investigation is likely to focus on identifying other accomplices involved in the illegal racket and tracking where the counterfeit firecrackers were being distributed and sold.

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