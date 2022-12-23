Illegal encroachments in Palghar area remain undemolished

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

The revenue department had undertaken a demolition drive of illegal establishments in the Boisar and Kelwe areas. However, the revenue department, along with the PWD and Palghar Nagarparishad have been slow in removing the encroachment on the way which leads to District headquarters and Palghar City.

The revenue department had undertaken an intensive demolition drive on establishments which were erected on government land in the Kelwe Road area. This land is one of the probable sites for the proposed satellite airport. Also, demolition drives were undertaken in the industrial town of Boisar, where major illegal establishments were demolished.

Demolition avoided on Zai Bordi Revas Reddi Highway

Illegal structures have been erected on Zai Bordi Revas Reddi Highway, which is one of the major approach roads towards the District headquarters. These illegal constructions have led to many accidents on this road in the last couple of years. The PWD, Palghar Nagarparishad and Revenue department have kept a liberal approach and have avoided demolition drives in this zone, which has high vehicular traffic.

Manufacturing and industrial units are encroachers

A leading yarn manufacturing unit has encroached on two common utility green belts and has been using that piece of land for its production. A PIL was filed in the High Court in this regard and it had ordered the demolition of the encroachment. But the revenue department has turned a deaf ear to this order thereby encouraging the establishment to encroach the adjoining road too.

Similarly, one industrial unit has encroached on 70 gunthas of land in Bharwad pada, in Palghar which is in the prime locality and has been using it for their production. Despite many complaints, the revenue department has not taken demolition of this structure.

Encroachment menace a big issue in Palghar

The majority of the roads in Palghar town that lead to District headquarters have been encroached on by shopkeepers or street vendors by way of temporary or permanent structures. This has resulted in the narrowing of the main roads. There is a lack of coordination between PWD, Palghar Nagarparishad and the Revenue department to demolish these illegal structures.