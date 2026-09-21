Illegal Debris Dumping Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Prompts Police Action In Vasai-Virar; 6 Booked | Representative Image

​Vasai: Naigaon Police have booked six individuals for illegally and unsafely dumping cement waste and construction debris along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway within the jurisdiction of East Naigaon. The legal action was taken after the dumping harmed local natural water sources alongside the highway and posed serious risks to public health and safety.

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​With rapid ongoing redevelopment and construction activities across Mumbai and nearby regions, large volumes of debris and excavated waste are being generated daily. Instead of disposing of this debris at designated sites, vehicles loaded with waste from Mumbai and surrounding areas are secretly offloading along the highway stretches within Vasai-Virar municipal limits.

​Debris dumping has been widely observed in multiple locations, including Versova Bridge, Sasunavghar, Maljipada, Chinchoti, Naigaon, Sativali Phata, Pelhar, and Virar.

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​On September 19, construction waste from a demolished building near the Vasmanaya Railway Bridge along the highway was dumped right by the roadside. This caused major traffic obstructions. Furthermore, leaving toxic components and waste exposed in the open contaminated local natural water sources, creating severe health hazards for residents of the neighboring Bapane village.

​Following the incident, Naigaon Police initiated direct legal proceedings. A case has been registered under Sections 125, 285, 279, 326(C), and 315 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995. Police have launched a crackdown on those covertly dumping waste along the highway.