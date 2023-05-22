IL&FS Scam: NCP leader Jayant Patil to appear before ED for questioning today

Jayant Patil | PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil said that he will appear before Enforcement Directorate at 11 am today. He was summoned by the probe agency in connection with IL&FS scam. The notice sent last Monday asked him to appear before ED on May 22.

He in his tweet wrote, "I will be present at ED office today at 11 am. Since the summons of ED, I have been receiving calls from office bearers of my party and other friendly parties from all over the state and I understand that people from all over the state are coming out of the ED office today."

Workers protest outside ED office

NCP workers staged a protest in Mumbai over ED summons Patil; they were seen carrying flex banners in support of Patil and also raised slogans.

#WATCH | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers protest in Mumbai over ED summon to party leader Jayant Patil in connection with a case related to IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) pic.twitter.com/KtO0iaWoZb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Jayant Patil upon learning about the same, he requested the office bearers and workers to not come to Mumbai and wrote, "I request all office bearers and activists that no one should come to Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED in this inquiry and thank you all for the love you have shown me."

Background of the IL&FS money laundering case

IL&FS filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at IL&FS was launched by the ED in 2019 after the federal agency took cognizance of a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR filed against IRL, ITNL (group companies of IL&FS), its officials, and others.

The ED also took cognizance of a complaint filed by the SFIO against IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and its officials. The agency had previously attached assets of various entities in this case.