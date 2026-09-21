IIT Bombay Student Death: Why A Balance Between Academic Integrity And Campus Care Is Needed Urgently

IIT Bombay | File

The tragic passing of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode is a loss too profound for words, occurring under circumstances that demand a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation. Whether the student’s drastic step was linked to actions involving Prof Suryanarayana Doolla or stemmed from other factors, it is crucial that all stakeholders step back, refrain from premature conclusions and allow the truth to emerge.

However, alongside the grief and the call for accountability, another critical facet of this incident has surfaced—one that touches on the delicate responsibilities of academic invigilators and the protection of institutional integrity.

Faculty solidarity and institutional protocol

In the wake of the tragedy, the Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay expressed deep sorrow over the student's death while simultaneously standing in firm support of their colleague.

In an official statement signed by Prof Rajkumar S Pant, president of the Faculty Forum, the body clarified the sequence of events during the mid-semester examination:

"We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate approved academic policies currently in force. Prof. Doolla, the course instructor, was invigilating in the midsemester examination from 11-00 to 13-00 on Friday 18th September 2026, when he observed that a student was indulging in an academic malpractice, viz., unauthorized possession and use of a smartphone during the exam," the statement noted.

Highlighting that standard protocols were followed, the statement added: "As part of the institute approved procedure, he reported the incident to institute authorities for further action in the matter. The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute approved procedures."

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum statement |

Echoing a similar perspective on routine administrative conduct during exams, Dr Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson of the Congress, stated in a tweet: "If a student is caught cheating, it is normal to admonish him & ask him to leave the room."

In this suicide, I stand with Professor Doolla. If a student is caught cheating, it is normal to admonish him & ask him to leave the room. If the student was harassed due to his caste, he should have complained to the SC/ST department. When we were kids - we were admonished by… https://t.co/xxskmCmp7K — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 21, 2026

Emerging threat of Artificial Intelligence in classrooms

While sensitive social and institutional dynamics continue to be debated, the role of an invigilator remains fundamental from a purely academic standpoint. Maintaining fairness in an examination hall requires active vigilance, particularly as technology introduces unprecedented methods of academic dishonesty.

The unauthorised use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT during an examination represents a concerning shift in how technology intervenes in academics.

When AI is misused in a testing environment, it creates a direct injustice against the vast majority of students who invest months of hard work, burning the midnight oil to learn and perform honestly.

Preserving the sanctity of examinations

This incident comes at a time when national attention is sharply focussed on safeguarding educational assessment standards.

On 18 September, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel set up to recommend structural reforms in the NEET-UG has held extensive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.

While systemic reforms are being discussed at the highest levels to prevent large-scale paper leaks, the challenge posed by AI inside elite higher education institutions cannot be overlooked.

Unsanctioned AI use during an exam is a modern challenge that must be addressed decisively. Whatever the surrounding circumstances, the sanctity of examinations and the hard work of sincere, honest students must remain protected.

Mental health safeguards and immediate care

Beyond the mechanical fulfillment of invigilator duties, this tragedy highlights a glaring need for immediate crisis intervention protocols during academic infractions.

Catching a student engaging in malpractice is a vital academic duty, but the immediate aftermath requires a robust duty of care. Sending a student facing acute panic or public embarrassment back to a hostel room alone creates an intolerable vulnerability.

There needs to be mandatory de-escalation measures where any student caught in an infraction is immediately escorted to campus wellness or counseling officers ensuring psychological support is prioritised alongside administrative reporting.