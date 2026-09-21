IIT Bombay Student Death: Police Detain Protesters In Mumbai's Powai, Campus Sees Heavy Security Deployment |

Mumbai: Several IIT Bombay students protesting outside the Powai campus were reportedly detained by Mumbai Police on Monday as they were demonstrating over the death of student Sahil Wakode and were reportedly demanding the resignation of IIT Bombay Director. Visuals purportedly showing police taking protesters away have surfaced online amid heightened security around the institute.

According to preliminary information, the students had planned to stage a silent protest outside the campus. They were reportedly stopped on the grounds that permission had not been obtained for the demonstration.

The reported police action further heightened tensions around the Powai campus, where student groups have been protesting for several days and demanding accountability following Wakode's death. Heavy police personnel were deployed around IIT Bombay as protests continued, according to reports.

Students seek accountability

The protests began following the death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, on September 18.

Wakode's death is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. His family has made allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination, which remain under investigation.

IIT Bombay apologises for earlier statement

IIT Bombay had initially said Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

#WATCH | IIT Bombay student suicide | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Students, parents and others protest outside IIT Bombay, seeking the resignation of Suryanarayana Doolla. pic.twitter.com/ypUw9BO8oP — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026

However, the institute subsequently apologised for its earlier communication and acknowledged that it had been inappropriate to characterise the circumstances preceding Wakode's death before they were established through the investigation.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” the institute said.

It added that the details and circumstances leading up to his death remained subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities.

Read Also IIT Bombay Suspends Professor Suryanarayana Doolla As Dean With Immediate Effect Amid Probe Into...

Professor Doolla's deanship suspended

IIT Bombay has also suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his deanship with immediate effect.

Director Kedare informed students that further action concerning Doolla would depend on the outcome of the investigation. Reports indicate that the action concerns his administrative position and that he continues to hold his academic position at the institute.

Crime Branch investigates death

The investigation into Wakode's death has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, while student protests and demands for institutional accountability continue.

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