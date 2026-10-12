IIT-Bombay Strengthens Student Mental Health Support, Offers Salaries Up To ₹1.6 Lakh To Counsellors After Sahil Wakode's Death

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has initiated the recruitment of nearly 30 counsellors to strengthen mental health support for students amid growing academic pressure and following the death of a second-year student and subsequent protests.

The institute plans to recruit 26 counsellors and four senior counsellors through its Student Wellness Centre. Of the selected candidates, around 10 will be provided accommodation on campus, potentially improving access to mental health support for students living in hostels.

With the selected candidates, the institute aims to offer salaries up to 1.6 lakh for senior counsellors, reported India Today.

While the interviews will be held between October 12 and 18, with appointments expected to begin from October 15. Interested candidates can apply online until October 17.

Counsellors to support students' mental health

The selected counsellors will work closely with undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students, providing counselling to those experiencing emotional distress and mental health concerns. They will also identify students who may require additional assistance and refer them for further support or treatment wherever necessary.

Experience requirements for senior counsellors

For the four senior counsellor positions, candidates must have at least 10 years of experience. Other requirements include experience working with teenagers and young adults, residential educational institutions, and students navigating difficult circumstances. Knowledge of Indian languages other than English and Hindi may also be considered an advantage.

Recruitment terms and interview process

According to a Hindustan Times report, the recruitment drive will include both full-time and part-time positions. Full-time counsellors will be required to work 40 hours a week, while part-time counsellors will work 20 hours a week.

The initial appointment will be for 89 days, with the possibility of an extension based on performance. The interview process will also depend on the candidates' locations. Mumbai-based applicants will be interviewed in person, while candidates residing outside Mumbai will be interviewed online.

Committee to review academic procedures

Following the death by suicide of Sahil Wakode at the institute, IIT-B has also formed a committee to review the functioning of the Departmental Academic Committee (DAC) and its associated bodies. The committee will also examine standard operating procedures for cases involving examination malpractice, with the aim of strengthening procedural fairness.

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