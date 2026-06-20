IIT Bombay Researchers Discover Peptide That Cuts Liver Fat Release By Half, Offering New Hope For Heart Disease | Representational Image

Mumbai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have identified a new mechanism that can reduce the amount of fat released from the liver into the bloodstream, a discovery that could pave the way for future treatments for high triglycerides, high cholesterol, heart disease and fatty liver disease.

Liver's Role in Fat Management

The liver acts as the body's fat management centre, storing and processing fats before releasing them into the blood. However, a high-fat diet can overload this system, increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

In the new study, conducted with researchers from IISER Pune and IISER Kolkata, scientists identified a small peptide called KTDP that can selectively block the movement of tiny fat droplets inside liver cells. These droplets normally travel to areas where fats are packaged into particles called Very Low-Density Lipoproteins (VLDL), which carry triglycerides and cholesterol into the bloodstream.

Fat Packaging Mechanism

Triglycerides are the body's main storage form of fat, produced from excess calories and fatty foods such as oil, butter, ghee and sweets. High levels can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and pancreatitis. Cholesterol, another fatty substance essential for building cells and hormones, can also become harmful when excess "bad" cholesterol accumulates in blood vessels.

Led by Prof. Roop Mallik, the researchers found that KTDP prevents a transport protein called kinesin-1 from moving fat droplets to the edge of liver cells. As a result, less fat is packaged into VLDL particles and released into the blood.

Molecular Mechanism

The team first tested the peptide in cultured rat liver cells, a widely used model for studying fat metabolism. Experiments showed that triglyceride and cholesterol release fell by nearly 50 per cent after treatment with KTDP. Importantly, the fat did not accumulate in the liver—a major concern when blocking fat export. Instead, the excess fat was redirected to mitochondria, the cell's energy-producing structures, where it was broken down and used for energy.

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The researchers then tested the approach in zebrafish fed a high-fat diet. Using a novel delivery system made from egg-derived liposomes—tiny fat-based carriers—the researchers successfully delivered KTDP to the liver. Blood triglyceride and cholesterol levels dropped by around 50 per cent in both young and adult fish without causing liver damage, developmental problems or other harmful side effects.

According to the researchers, current medicines are effective at lowering cholesterol, but treatment options for high triglycerides remain limited. The findings suggest that controlling the movement of fat within liver cells could offer a completely new way to tackle metabolic disorders.

While the research remains at a preclinical stage and requires further testing in mammals and humans, the study highlights a promising strategy to lower harmful blood fats and reduce the risk of diseases linked to obesity, fatty liver disease and poor lipid metabolism.

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