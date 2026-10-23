IIT Bombay Develops Portable, Low-Cost Device To Detect Anaemia, Sickle Cell Disease

The IIT Bombay-developed technology uses blood-spreading patterns and image analysis to screen for blood disorders, with the potential to improve access to testing in underserved communities | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: IIT Bombay researchers have developed a low-cost point-of-care device that can screen for anaemia and sickle cell disease using a drop of blood.

The portable technology could make testing more accessible in remote and tribal areas, where diagnostic laboratories are often unavailable or difficult to reach, helping people get screened closer to home.

Currently, anaemia is usually diagnosed through a complete blood count (CBC) test, which measures haemoglobin levels using a blood sample. Sickle cell disease requires specialised tests such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) or haemoglobin electrophoresis.

CBC results may be available within a few hours, while sickle cell testing can take one to three days or longer, depending on the laboratory and whether confirmatory tests are needed.

How The Portable Device Works

Led by Prof. Mahesh Tirumkudulu of IIT Bombay’s Department of Chemical Engineering, the research team developed a method that measures how far a drop of blood spreads across a glass slide. The study was published in the journal Lab on a Chip.

The device spreads blood at a controlled speed to ensure consistent results. Researchers found that blood with different levels of thickness spreads differently, helping them identify changes associated with certain diseases.

Anaemia Screening Accuracy

In a study involving 516 people, the technique correctly identified 95.1% of those with severe anaemia and 86% of those without the condition. Severe anaemia was defined as a haemoglobin level below 8 grams per decilitre (g/dL).

The team also developed an image-based method that estimates haemoglobin levels from the colour of dried blood on a slide. Tested on more than 1,000 patients, this method estimated haemoglobin with an accuracy of approximately ±0.5 g/dL.

Detecting Sickle Cell Disease

For sickle cell disease, researchers compared how blood spread before and after removing oxygen using an inexpensive chemical. In people with the disease, red blood cells can become rigid and sickle-shaped when oxygen levels fall, changing how blood flows.

Field trials involving 394 people in tribal areas of Maharashtra and central India showed that the method correctly classified participants in approximately 95% of cases, distinguishing healthy individuals, sickle cell trait carriers and people with sickle cell disease.

Monitoring Treatment Response

The technique may also help doctors monitor treatment. In patients taking hydroxyurea, a commonly used medicine for sickle cell disease, the increase in blood viscosity after oxygen removal fell from around 125% to 70% in the observations reported by researchers.

Startup Licence And Regulatory Approval

The technology has been licensed to Rheoheme Private Limited, an IIT Bombay startup. The team is working with the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, and AIIMS Nagpur towards regulatory approval.

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The researchers hope the device will eventually allow health workers to carry testing facilities to underserved communities and obtain results without relying on distant, well-equipped laboratories. However, the technology will require regulatory approval before wider clinical use.

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