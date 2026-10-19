Over 175 IIT Bombay Alumni Urge Political Parties To Stay Away From Campus, Raise Concerns Over Impact On 12,000 Students

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: More than 175 alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) have appealed to political parties to keep politics away from the campus, expressing concern that disruptions linked to political interference could affect the academic activities, examinations and mental well-being of nearly 12,000 students.

In a statement, the alumni described the developments at the institute over the past month as “deeply unfortunate” and urged the police to expedite the investigation into recent events and establish the facts through a fair and timely process.

Alumni urge protection of academic interests

While acknowledging students’ right to express their views through peaceful protests, the alumni stressed that the academic interests of the larger student community must also be protected. They said an unconducive academic atmosphere could affect students’ examination performance, future prospects and mental well-being.

“We earnestly appeal to all political parties to keep politics away from IIT-B. Our campus must remain a space dedicated to education, research, innovation, and intellectual growth, free from political interference,” the statement said.

The alumni also expressed concern that stress and frustration arising from disruptions could lead to further grievances and incidents on campus. They urged political parties and other stakeholders to act responsibly and ensure that students can prepare for and appear in examinations in a peaceful and stress-free environment.

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Call to preserve academic excellence

Emphasising IIT Bombay’s standing as a premier institution for technological education and research, the statement said the institute should remain a centre of academic excellence rather than become a site of political contestation.

The alumni further called for differences of opinion to be addressed through appropriate and peaceful channels without compromising the academic interests of thousands of students.

“Let IIT-B remain a campus of academic excellence, not political contestation,” the statement said.

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