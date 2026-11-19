IIT-Bombay Alumnus Arun Kumar Meena Assumes Charge As Western Railway's New Chief Public Relations Officer | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway has appointed Arun Kumar Meena, a 2014-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, as its new Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO). He took charge on Thursday, November 19, succeeding Vineet Abhishek, who has moved on deputation to Delhi Metro International Ltd. Meena's appointment brings an officer with considerable experience in railway operations and commercial activities to the organisation's key media-facing position.

Experience In Railway Operations

Before taking over as CPRO, Meena was serving as Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Sr DOM) of Mumbai Central Division. His previous assignment gave him direct experience of managing railway operations in Mumbai, one of the busiest suburban railway networks in the country. As CPRO, he will be responsible for communicating Western Railway's decisions, operational updates, passenger-related announcements and responses to issues raised by the media and commuters.

Educational Background And Previous Assignments

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, Meena holds dual degrees: Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology in Electrical Engineering. During his career, he has held several important positions across Western and Eastern Railway. These include Senior Divisional Operations Manager (General) at Ahmedabad Division, Divisional Commercial Manager (FM), Divisional Operations Manager and Assistant Operations Manager (M) at Mumbai Central Division. He has also served as Assistant Commercial Manager at Malda Division of Eastern Railway.

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Recognition For Professional Service

His experience spans both operational and commercial functions, giving him an understanding of issues ranging from train operations to passenger services. He has also received the prestigious General Manager's Award in recognition of his service and dedication. Outside his professional responsibilities, Meena is an avid sports enthusiast.

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