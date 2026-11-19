Adani's 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project Faces Scrutiny Over Environmental Clearance | X - VlKAS_PR0NAM0

Mumbai: Questions have been raised over the environmental clearances and statutory permissions obtained for Adani Green Energy Ltd's 1,500 MW Tarali pumped storage project in Satara district, following allegations of large-scale excavation and construction in Savarghar village, which is reportedly not covered under the project's environmental clearance.

Rohan Bhatte, honorary wildlife warden of the Maharashtra Forest Department, has written to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Member Secretary Rahul Rekhawar, seeking an independent investigation into the legality of the ongoing work and verification of the necessary environmental and wildlife clearances.

Adani Green has clarified key facts regarding its 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra:No component of the project falls within any notified Protected Area.The project involves no forest land and is situated entirely on private, non-forest land.The site is 3.2 km from Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.It lies outside the notified buffer zone of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, with no impact on tiger corridors or notified Eco-Sensitive Zones.The alleged reduction in project cost from ₹5,675 crore to ₹56.75 crore is misleading. The latter reflected only preliminary survey and investigation expenditure, not the project’s total cost.The project received Environmental Clearance in February 2025 and MPCB’s Consent to Establish in April 2025, before construction commenced.The wildlife clearance proposal has been recommended by the State Board for Wildlife and forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife, where it remains under consideration.Development and environmental compliance must go hand in hand. But allegations must be judged on facts, not speculation. — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) November 17, 2026

Excavation In Savarghar Raises Questions

According to Bhatte, substantial excavation related to the project has been noticed in Savarghar village in Patan taluka. He has questioned whether the location has been included in the environmental clearance granted to the project and whether the company has obtained the mandatory prior approvals from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

The Tarali Open Loop Pumped Storage Project received environmental clearance from the Centre on February 11, 2025. The approval covers 150.74 hectares across Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka. However, Savarghar does not figure in the list of villages mentioned in the clearance, raising concerns over the legal validity of the work being undertaken there.

MPCB Urged To Investigate Construction Activities

Bhatte has urged the MPCB to conduct an immediate site inspection and prepare an official panchnama documenting the extent of excavation, construction activities, machinery deployed and the precise locations where work is underway. He has also sought criminal and legal action against those responsible if the investigation establishes that construction has commenced without mandatory statutory permissions.

The letter further points out that the project area is linked to the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary and the notified eco-sensitive zone of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, making strict compliance with wildlife protection regulations essential. The authorities have been asked to verify whether prior approval from the Standing Committee of the NBWL was obtained wherever required.

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Independent Probe And Work Halt Sought

Seeking an impartial probe by a high-level independent agency, Bhatte has also urged the authorities to direct a halt to any unauthorised excavation and construction until the investigation is completed.

When contacted, a representative of Adani Green Energy sought time to respond to the allegations. The company's response was awaited at the time of going to press. The power company has earlier refuted all the charges levelled against the project.

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