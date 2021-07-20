'If there's any truth in this matter then PM should resign': Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on 'Pegasus Project'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole commenting on the Pegasus row said that if there's any truth in the matter then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign. The Pegasus row has fueled up major controversies among the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as the rival parties have ben blaming each other.
Nana Patole on Tuesday took a charge at the central government said, "it failed in COVID-19 management, in controlling inflation, in curbing unemployment or addressing farmers' issues. So, it can do this (Pegasus project) to divert attention too."
He also went on to say further, "if there's any truth in this matter then PM should resign."
Many opposition parties apart from Congress have slammed the BJP for the entire Pegasus row, while the saffron party refuting the accusations have blamed the Congress of conspiracy and tarnishing India's image.
Speaking over the issue, former Maharashtra chief minister and LoP Devendra Fadnavis today while speaking on the issue countered that it was decided by the Opposition at the Center. He refuted allegations of the NSO Group's software, 'Pegasus' being used during his government's tenure to tap mobile phones of then Oppositions leaders and journalists in Maharashtra.
The names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.
According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18.
Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.
