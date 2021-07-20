'If there's any truth in this matter then PM should resign': Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on 'Pegasus Project'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole commenting on the Pegasus row said that if there's any truth in the matter then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign. The Pegasus row has fueled up major controversies among the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as the rival parties have ben blaming each other.

Nana Patole on Tuesday took a charge at the central government said, "it failed in COVID-19 management, in controlling inflation, in curbing unemployment or addressing farmers' issues. So, it can do this (Pegasus project) to divert attention too."

He also went on to say further, "if there's any truth in this matter then PM should resign."

Many opposition parties apart from Congress have slammed the BJP for the entire Pegasus row, while the saffron party refuting the accusations have blamed the Congress of conspiracy and tarnishing India's image.