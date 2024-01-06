IDCA To Host 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Indian Cricket Deaf Association (IDCA) in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group will host the first ever T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 to be held in Mumbai next week with six hearing-impaired women’s cricket teams - Punjab Lions, UP. Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles, and Bangalore Badshahs - will compete to claim the coveted IDCA Premier League trophy.

Details On Tournament

The inaugural match of the first IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2024 will be played on Monday at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai with 11 matches spread over four days.

The cricket tournament for the hearing-challenged women player supported by Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Nykaa Foundation and Indo Count to raise t raises awareness and fosters inclusivity within the sports community.