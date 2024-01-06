 IDCA To Host 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIDCA To Host 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 In Mumbai

IDCA To Host 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 In Mumbai

The inaugural match of the first IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2024 will be played on Monday at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai with 11 matches spread over four days.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
IDCA To Host 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Indian Cricket Deaf Association (IDCA) in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group will host the first ever T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League 2024 to be held in Mumbai next week with six hearing-impaired women’s cricket teams - Punjab Lions, UP. Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles, and Bangalore Badshahs - will compete to claim the coveted IDCA Premier League trophy.

Details On Tournament

The inaugural match of the first IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2024 will be played on Monday at the Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai with 11 matches spread over four days.

The cricket tournament for the hearing-challenged women player supported by Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Nykaa Foundation and Indo Count to raise t raises awareness and fosters inclusivity within the sports community.

Read Also
Retired Hurt: Ex-Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Quits Politics A Week After Joining CM Jagan’s YSRCP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minister Aditi Tatkare Condemns NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Remarks On Lord Rama; Apology Not Easing...

Minister Aditi Tatkare Condemns NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Remarks On Lord Rama; Apology Not Easing...

Mira-Bhayandar: After Lukewarm Response From Institutes, Sena MLA Asks MBMC To Run CBSE School On...

Mira-Bhayandar: After Lukewarm Response From Institutes, Sena MLA Asks MBMC To Run CBSE School On...

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...