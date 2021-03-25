ICAI CA Intermediate exam results likely to be announced tomorrow

Students who had appeared for CA Intermediate exam conducted in January, 2021 will be able to check their results tomorrow (March 26) evening or on March 27. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday said that the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be announced on either of the one dates. The candidates shall be able to check the results of the January exam on the official websites of the institute, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA Inter result will be announced for both old and new courses.
Candidates are required to login with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers to download ICAI result from official websites. The institue has also made arrangements for sending January Inter results via email. For that, the candidates who want to receive their results via email will have to register at icaiexam.icai.org.
“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email immediately after the declaration of the result,” the institute said.
Following steps should be followed by the candidates to download their result:
1. Go to any of the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
2. Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
3. Enter the login credentials. Submit.
4. Result cum marks statement will be displayed on your computer screen.
Meanwhile, ICAI has started online batches to teach different languages including German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Business english. The lessons will be given by German, French, Spanish, Japanese and British Embassies.
