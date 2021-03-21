ICAI CA foundation, final results likely to be released today at icaiexam.icai.org

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on March 21 or March 22.

once released, the results can be accessed by candidates on the following websites

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021.

All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.