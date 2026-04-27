IBA Global Boxing Series Ends In Navi Mumbai; Mary Kom Stresses Discipline, Officials Push Sports Infrastructure Boost | file photo

Navi Mumbai: An international boxing tournament, the ‘IBA Global Boxing Series,’ concluded in the presence of Olympic medallist and world-renowned boxer Mary Kom. The event was organised by Marine Boxing Academy in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and held at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Nerul, drawing enthusiastic participation from boxing athletes and sports enthusiasts.

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Addressing the participants, Mary Kom emphasised that success in boxing, like any other field, requires consistent hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn. “Consistent practice, the desire to learn new things, determination and perseverance are crucial. One should not be satisfied with a single success or discouraged by failure, but continue playing with dedication,” she said.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil said that the presence of an international figure like Mary Kom elevated the stature of the competition. “NMMC is committed to providing platforms and strengthening infrastructure for all sports to inspire the youth,” she said.

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Other dignitaries present included Chairman of the Sports, Cultural and Youth Welfare Committee Girish Mhatre, Deputy Commissioner Abhilasha Patil, Sports Officer Revappa Gurav, athlete Hitesh Chaudhary, and Marine Boxing Academy head Devaraj Das.

A large number of sports enthusiasts, especially youth, attended the event, NMMC said.