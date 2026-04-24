IAS Officer Mangesh Joshi Takes Charge As Maharashtra Tourism Director, Focuses On Global Promotion And Sustainable Growth

IAS officer Mangesh Joshi | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: In a recent administrative reshuffle, the Government of Maharashtra has appointed IAS officer Mangesh Joshi as the new Director of the Directorate of Tourism. Joshi officially assumed charge at the department’s Mumbai office on April 21.

Experience in governance and policy

Prior to this role, Joshi served as Deputy Director General at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune, where he was involved in administrative training and policy implementation. His experience in governance, strategic planning and institutional development is expected to strengthen the state’s tourism initiatives.

Focus on global promotion and sustainability

Speaking after taking charge, Joshi emphasised Maharashtra’s vast tourism potential and outlined his priorities. He stated that the focus would be on effective implementation of existing policies and promoting the state’s destinations globally.

He also highlighted the importance of positioning Maharashtra as a safe and distinctive destination while advancing sustainable tourism practices to generate employment and support overall development.

Joshi added that special efforts would be made to preserve and promote forts, coastal regions, eco-tourism assets and cultural heritage, alongside improving modern infrastructure.

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Department’s role in tourism growth

The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, established in 2006, works to integrate cultural preservation with tourism growth, enhancing Maharashtra’s appeal for both domestic and international visitors.

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