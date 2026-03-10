IAA India Announces Jury For 16th Olive Crown Awards; Ceremony Scheduled In Mumbai On April 8

IAA India unveils the jury panel for the 16th Olive Crown Awards, with the winners set to be announced at the awards ceremony in Mumbai on April 8 | File Photo

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the jury for its prestigious Olive Crown Awards.

IAA president highlights credibility of jury

Abhishek Karnani |

Says Abhishek Karnani, President IAA, "The Olive Crowns are in their 16th year and have gained the respect of the global marketing and advertising community. Any award is only as good as its jury, and I am delighted that we have a fine blend of jury members who have judged these awards over many years, as well as members who are looking at them for the first time. This time we even have an international jury member."

Jury members for Olive Crown Awards

The jury members are:

K V Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Limited

Carlton D'Silva, Founder, Musemakers

Ambareesh Chakraborty, Senior Partner & Executive Creative Director, R K Swamy Ltd

Rymn Massand, Founder and Director, +Rymn

Kalpesh Patankar, Group Chief Creative Officer, VML India

Preeti Vyas, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, Vyas Giannetti Creative

K V Sridhar |

Carlton D'Silva |

Ambareesh Chakraborty |

Rymn Massand |

Kalpesh Patankar |

Preeti Vyas |

Adds Janak Sarda, Chairman Olive Crown Committee, "I am happy that we have received a record number of entities this year which clearly validates the respect and prestige these awards have garnered over the years."

Awards ceremony scheduled in Mumbai

The awards presentation nite is scheduled for April 8 in Mumbai.

For details contact secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries, including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years old and is headquartered in New York.

Read Also IAA And AFAA Invite Entries For Olive Crown Awards

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only, and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as its members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognised for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves, etc.

For more information visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org