‘I was told to name Karan Johar’: Former production executive tells court NCB asked him to implicate filmmaker, others

Mumbai: A magistrate's court has remanded Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till October 3, even as it recorded his statement that he had been coerced and blackmailed during questioning.

In Prasad’s statement to magistrate VJ Dongre that was recorded after his advocate Satish Maneshinde requested the court to do so, Prasad is said to have stated that an NCB officer, Sameer Wankhede, in the presence of several other officers, told him that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated either Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil and falsely alleged that they consumed drugs.

Led by Johar, most of those named hold senior positions in the production company. He informed the court that he had refused to do so. He is further said to have stated that Wankhede told him that if he did not want to cooperate, he would teach him a lesson and made him sit on the floor next to his chair. Wankhede then put his shoe near Prasad’s face and proclaimed that this was his true 'aukat' (standard). All present in the room laughed at his plight. He said he was left “severely traumatised” and “shaken”.