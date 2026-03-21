'I Underestimated Gujaratis, But Respect Them': Maharashtra Woman Says Her Food Stall In Gujarat Warmly Welcomed By Locals; Internet Agrees - WATCH

A video of a young woman from Maharashtra who set up a small food stall in Gujarat has shared a heartwarming experience and the warm welcome she received from locals. In the viral video, she said that despite being an outsider, she was embraced wholeheartedly by the locals.

The video was shared by Indicore.com on its official Instagram handle. In the clip, the woman is heard saying that two people from a Barista outlet located opposite her stall came and ate at her stall and even filled her water bottle.

She also shared how a man from a dining restaurant, Dakshin Bhojanam, visited her stall, ate her food, and offered help, asking her to come to their restaurant if she ever ran short of vegetables. At the "Itne supportive hote hai Gujaratis, maine underestimate kar dia tha Gujarati ko, but respect," the woman concluded.

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media agreed with her and called Gujaratis “the sweetest people”, while others contrasted this warmth with linguistic tensions in Maharashtra.

One user said, "Gujarati people are the sweetest ones."

Amid the Marathi language row in Maharashtra, a user pointed out, saying, "Did they force you to speak Gujrati? No Right? Instead, they helped you even after your business (however small it is) was a potential threat to their customer base. I wish that a certain section of Maharashtrians would notice this and understand what they have been doing to people from every other state. Stop dividing based on language."

A UP-based user shared his own experience of living in Gujarat and said, "6 saal se Gujarat mein job kar raha hu or mai UP se hu. This is the best state bestest"

"Most amazing people .. wo app ko marenge nahi agar app hindi bologe.. jaise app k maharastra k log marte hai... don't worry bhaut bada dil gujrati logo ka..," a user noted.

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