'I Think About Country, Not Parties': Anna Hazare Reacts To Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Linking 2012 Anti-Corruption Movement To BJP-RSS | X

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday reacted to the mention of his anti-corruption movement in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

In particular, he commented on the Congress leader's claim that the 2012 India Against Corruption movement was covertly supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said, “Several people from the RSS and BJP also went home because of my movement. I do not think about any political party. For me, only society and the country matter. It is not right to have such a narrow outlook."

He further said that he had no association with either the Congress or the BJP.

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Focus on national issues, says Hazare

“I think only about the interests of society and the country. There is a drought, and you have no shortage of money. You should think about such issues and work for society. Instead of criticising me, focus on the problems facing the country and society,” Hazare added.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir mentions anti-corruption movement

Hazare's remarks came after Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir, claimed that the 2012 India Against Corruption movement, spearheaded by the social activist, was "covertly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS" with the primary objective of dislodging the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, ANI reported.

"In 2012, a well-known activist from Maharashtra, Baburao 'Anna' (Marathi for 'father' or 'elder brother') Hazare, emerged as the figurehead of a movement that titled itself 'India Against Corruption.' Some of its prominent participants have stated since that it was covertly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS," the book reads.

Memoir recalls movement's political impact

Reflecting on the massive public support received by the India Against Corruption movement, Sonia Gandhi wrote that the UPA government found itself on the back foot, eventually leading to the passage of the Lokpal Act.

The memoir further states, "Hazare was brought to Delhi with tremendous fanfare to launch a hunger strike, demanding that a Lokpal (People's Guardian) be appointed—an ombudsman with sweeping powers. The movement drew large crowds, and we found ourselves on the back foot, unable to counter the BJP's aggressive campaign."

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