'I Have Stepped Into Mumbra': Nitesh Rane’s Kanwar Yatra Visit Triggers Political Row

IANS

Thane: A major political controversy has erupted following the participation of BJP leader Nitesh Rane in a Kanwar Yatra organised in Mumbra on Sunday. The annual religious procession, organised jointly by the Mumbreshwar Devi Temple and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), drew a large gathering of Lord Shiva devotees but quickly turned into a political flashpoint following Rane's visit and statements.

Prior to his arrival, AIMIM corporator and district president Saif Pathan formally submitted a letter to the Mumbra police requesting a ban on Rane’s entry. Pathan expressed concern that Rane’s presence could disturb local communal harmony and communal peace in the area. Despite the opposition and security concerns, Rane attended the procession as scheduled.

Addressing the devotees, Rane declared, “I have stepped into Mumbra,” and appealed to refer to the area as “Mumbra Devi” instead.

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“This is a Hindu Rashtra, and the Hindu community has no reason to fear. The Mumbra Devi region was saffron in the past, remains saffron today, and will remain saffron in the future.”

Rane urged devotees not to back down out of fear, assuring them that with a pro-Hindutva government in power, he would personally stand by anyone facing threats.

The 10-kilometre Yatra, an annual tradition held for the past eight years, commenced from the Gaushala (cow shelter) at Mumbreshwar Temple and concluded at the Khirkelewar Temple, where pilgrims performed the Jalabhishekar (water offering) to Lord Shiva. Chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” thousands of pilgrims participated while law enforcement authorities maintained heightened vigilance throughout the route to prevent any incidents.

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