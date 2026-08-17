 'I Have Stepped Into Mumbra': Nitesh Rane’s Kanwar Yatra Visit Triggers Political Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'I Have Stepped Into Mumbra': Nitesh Rane’s Kanwar Yatra Visit Triggers Political Row

'I Have Stepped Into Mumbra': Nitesh Rane’s Kanwar Yatra Visit Triggers Political Row

BJP leader Nitesh Rane’s participation in a Kanwar Yatra in Mumbra sparked a political row after AIMIM leader Saif Pathan urged police to bar his entry, citing communal harmony concerns. Addressing devotees, Rane said he had “stepped into Mumbra”, called for it to be referred to as “Mumbra Devi” and asserted that it was a Hindu Rashtra.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
'I Have Stepped Into Mumbra': Nitesh Rane’s Kanwar Yatra Visit Triggers Political Row
IANS

Thane: A major political controversy has erupted following the participation of BJP leader Nitesh Rane in a Kanwar Yatra organised in Mumbra on Sunday. The annual religious procession, organised jointly by the Mumbreshwar Devi Temple and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), drew a large gathering of Lord Shiva devotees but quickly turned into a political flashpoint following Rane's visit and statements.

Prior to his arrival, AIMIM corporator and district president Saif Pathan formally submitted a letter to the Mumbra police requesting a ban on Rane’s entry. Pathan expressed concern that Rane’s presence could disturb local communal harmony and communal peace in the area. Despite the opposition and security concerns, Rane attended the procession as scheduled.

Addressing the devotees, Rane declared, “I have stepped into Mumbra,” and appealed to refer to the area as “Mumbra Devi” instead.

Read Also
Aravali Express Assault Case: Thane Model Allegedly Attacks RPF Staff With Razor Over Reserved AC...
Aravali Express Assault Case: Thane Model Allegedly Attacks RPF Staff With Razor Over Reserved AC...

“This is a Hindu Rashtra, and the Hindu community has no reason to fear. The Mumbra Devi region was saffron in the past, remains saffron today, and will remain saffron in the future.”

Rane urged devotees not to back down out of fear, assuring them that with a pro-Hindutva government in power, he would personally stand by anyone facing threats.

The 10-kilometre Yatra, an annual tradition held for the past eight years, commenced from the Gaushala (cow shelter) at Mumbreshwar Temple and concluded at the Khirkelewar Temple, where pilgrims performed the Jalabhishekar (water offering) to Lord Shiva. Chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” thousands of pilgrims participated while law enforcement authorities maintained heightened vigilance throughout the route to prevent any incidents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source