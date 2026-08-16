Aravali Express Assault Case: Thane Model Allegedly Attacks RPF Staff With Razor Over Reserved AC Seat, Released On Bail |

Mumbai: Model Antara Soham Banerjee, 31, who resides in Thane was arrested after allegedly attacking RPF personnel with a razor blade aboard the Aravali Express.

The incident reportedly began after she entered a reserved AC coach with a sleeper ticket and refused to vacate a seat. She was later deboarded at Dahanu and released on bail. Meanwhile, some media reports carried a photograph of model and actress Antarra Banerjee in connection with the case.

However, her public relations team clarified that the photograph was mistakenly used and that no case has been registered against her. They said she resides in Andheri West and that her full name is Antarra Subrata Banerjee.

Model Antara Soham Banerjee, 31, (resides in Thane) was arrested after allegedly stripping and attacking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade aboard the Aravali Express on August 12 after a dispute over her unreserved status. Banerjee, travelling to Surat for a shoot, allegedly entered a reserved AC coach despite carrying only a sleeper-class ticket.

Read Also Mumbai: Actress Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor On Train

Dispute over reserved seat

The incident occurred between Borivali and Dahanu from about 9.30pm to 10.50pm. According to the FIR, a passenger asked Banerjee to vacate the reserved seat. After she refused, the passenger alerted ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi and the RPF. RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikant Mishra said he and constable Rajesh Kumar intervened, but Banerjee allegedly abused officials and became violent. Police said she then undressed, brandished a blade and injured Mishra as well as herself. Mishra alleged that she also damaged his uniform and mobile phone.

Coach doors secured

RPF personnel secured the AC coach doors to prevent further escalation. Banerjee allegedly attempted to break the glass to escape before being deboarded at Dahanu railway station and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The episode lasted over an hour and left passengers shaken.

Taken into police custody

Banerjee was taken into custody by Borivali railway police the following morning. Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade said eyewitnesses suggested she may have been distressed after failing to secure an AC coach ticket. When asked to contact relatives or legal counsel, Banerjee refused and demanded she be arrested. “She calmed down after the FIR was registered,” Gavade said.

Booked and released on bail

The August 13 FIR named Banerjee as the accused. Police booked her for endangering safety, causing grievous harm to public servants, assault and intentional insult. She was served a notice and later released on bail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/