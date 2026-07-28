 'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep Properly': Mumbai Model Rhiya Yadav Files Cyber Complaint Over Online Harassment After Viral Protest Photo
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HomeMumbai'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep Properly': Mumbai Model Rhiya Yadav Files Cyber Complaint Over Online Harassment After Viral Protest Photo

'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep Properly': Mumbai Model Rhiya Yadav Files Cyber Complaint Over Online Harassment After Viral Protest Photo

Mumbai model Rhiya Yadav, whose image blocking a police van during last week's student protests went viral, has approached the cyber cell over alleged online harassment. After recording her statement with MIDC police, no FIR has been registered yet. Yadav said relentless trolling, abuse and slut-shaming have left her stressed, sleep-deprived and concerned for her family's safety.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep Properly': Mumbai Model Rhiya Yadav Files Cyber Complaint Over Online Harassment After Viral Protest Photo
'I Have Not Been Able To Sleep Properly': Mumbai Model Rhiya Yadav Files Cyber Complaint Over Online Harassment After Viral Protest Photo |

Mumbai: Model Rhiya Yadav, 27, who was seen blocking a police van during student protests in Mumbai last week, has approached the police alleging online harassment. A photograph of Yadav, wearing a grey hoodie and standing firmly in front of the police van at Shivaji Park, emerged as one of the most striking images from the protests.

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Following an online complaint with the cyber cell on Saturday, Yadav visited the MIDC police station and recorded her statement on Monday. However, the MIDC police have not registered an FIR so far. Police officials said they are conducting a preliminary inquiry. “No FIR has been registered so far. Based on her statement and the findings of the inquiry, further legal action will be taken,” an officer said.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Yadav said the social media trolling had severely impacted her. “I have been stressed for the last four days. I have not been able to sleep properly and I am completely exhausted. There has been consistent harassment, bullying, abuse and slut-shaming. Right now it is online, but it could grow into something much bigger. I do not want my parents to be affected by this.”

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