'I didn't want to get diabetes': Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on why he refused to take home ministry

Days after Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated the reason behind Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil not accepting the state home ministry, Patil also said that he did not become the state home minister because he did not want to get diabetes.

He was speaking at the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the police Headquarters building at Vishrambag in Sangli. He also recalled that former Maharashtra deputy CM RR Patil had told him that he will get diabetes and BP after he became home minister of the state. Patil also said that he started taking pills for high blood pressure issues after he became a home minister in 2008.

A few days ago, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar had said that due to Home Ministership Jayant Patil had gotten a blood pressure issue.

Jayant Patil is Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department in Uddhav Thackeray ministry and he was the Home Minister of the state from 2008 to 2009.

For the unversed, Veteran NCP leader and party president Sharad Pawar’s close confidant Dilip Walse-Patil was appointed as Maharashtra home minister, after the resignation of the incumbent Anil Deshmukh, who stepped down following the Bombay high court ordering a preliminary probe by CBI into the corruption charges against him.

Walse-Patil was in charge of the labour and excise departments after being inducted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his council of ministers in January 2020.

After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP unit chief Jayant Patil refused to accept the charge, Walse-Patil was Pawar’s obvious choice.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:29 PM IST