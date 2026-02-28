'I Couldn't Give You The Life You Wanted': 26-Year-Old Woman In Ambernath Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note For Parents |

Ambernath: In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community, a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after repeatedly failing to clear police recruitment examinations. The incident occurred in the Swaminagar area of Ambernath (West) on February 26.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Rane (26), a resident of Swaminagar, who had been preparing for police recruitment examinations for the past few years.

According to officials, she was determined to secure a position in the police department and support her parents financially.

Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyed of the Ambarnath West Police Station confirmed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Emotional Suicide Note

Police sources revealed that before taking the extreme step, Pratiksha left behind a suicide note addressed to her parents. In the note, she reportedly wrote: Mother and father, please forgive me. I could not give you the life you wanted for me because I failed to get the job. The note has intensified the emotional impact of the case, highlighting the immense pressure faced by aspirants preparing for competitive government recruitment examinations.

Long Struggle, Crushing Setbacks

According to police, Pratiksha had been rigorously preparing for police recruitment for several years. Despite repeated attempts, she was unable to clear the selection process. Officials believe that persistent failure may have led to severe emotional distress. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Central Government Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Community in Shock

The incident has sparked grief and concern among residents of Swaminagar and among youths preparing for police recruitment. Many aspirants expressed sorrow, stating that the competitive pressure and repeated failures often take a psychological toll. Police have stated that further inquiry is ongoing, and statements from family members are being recorded as part of the investigation.

