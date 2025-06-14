'I Am Traumatised...': Mumbai's Mithibai College Student Opens Up About Abuse By Relatives On Reddit; Seeks Cheap Accommodation | Pinterest

Mumbai: A second-year student from Mithibai College in Mumbai has reached out for help through a Reddit post under the username Beginning-Buffalo-43, seeking urgent accommodation due to a distressing living situation. In the post shared on Saturday, the student expressed being traumatised by the environment at their relatives' home, where they are currently residing with their bua, fufa, and elder brother (the son of bua and fufa).

According to the user, daily fights occur between the bua and fufa, and the fufa has been abusive, blaming the student for the conflicts and wanting them out of the house. The student stated, "Please guys, srly help me. I am traumatised by this situation at home. Please read the body."

Reddit|@Beginning-Buffalo-43

The user further explained they only need a place for two more months, after which they plan to move in with their youngest bua. Coming from a lower-middle-class background, the student mentioned their father earns merely Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 per month, making it difficult to afford accommodation.

They have requested help in finding the cheapest possible housing and food service in Western Mumbai, preferably till Dahisar or Borivali, stating that the current situation is mentally disturbing and that they are frightened even to sleep.

