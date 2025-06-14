 'I Am Traumatised...': Mumbai's Mithibai College Student Opens Up About Abuse By Relatives On Reddit; Seeks Cheap Accommodation
A second-year student from Mithibai College in Mumbai posted on Reddit asking for urgent help to find a place to stay. They are living with relatives but are facing a tough and abusive situation at home.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Mumbai: A second-year student from Mithibai College in Mumbai has reached out for help through a Reddit post under the username Beginning-Buffalo-43, seeking urgent accommodation due to a distressing living situation. In the post shared on Saturday, the student expressed being traumatised by the environment at their relatives' home, where they are currently residing with their bua, fufa, and elder brother (the son of bua and fufa).

According to the user, daily fights occur between the bua and fufa, and the fufa has been abusive, blaming the student for the conflicts and wanting them out of the house. The student stated, "Please guys, srly help me. I am traumatised by this situation at home. Please read the body."

The user further explained they only need a place for two more months, after which they plan to move in with their youngest bua. Coming from a lower-middle-class background, the student mentioned their father earns merely Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 per month, making it difficult to afford accommodation.

They have requested help in finding the cheapest possible housing and food service in Western Mumbai, preferably till Dahisar or Borivali, stating that the current situation is mentally disturbing and that they are frightened even to sleep.

Please Guys, srly help me. I am traumatized by this situation at home. Please read the body
byu/Beginning-Buffalo-43 inmumbai
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Scholar Batches’ And Career Guidance For High-Scoring 10th Graders
BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

The Education Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a significant brainstorming session on June 13 at the Anna Bhau Sathe Theatre in Byculla, focusing on strategic planning for the 2025–26 academic year.

The session was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar, Education Officer (Primary) Rajesh Kankal, and Education Officer (Secondary) Sujata Khare.

Along with senior officials, the meeting was also attended by deputy education officers, superintendents, principals, and representatives from various NGOs working in the education sector.

