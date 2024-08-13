 'I Am Not Scared Of Enemies': Uddhav Thackeray On 64th Anniversary Of 'Marmik', Cartoon Magazine Started By Late Bal Thackeray In 1960
Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray said, "I don't scare about enemies when strong supporters of Shiv Sena workers are with me." He was speaking during the 64th anniversary of 'Marmik' a cartoon magazine started by late Bal Thackeray in the year 1960.

Uddhav in his speech reminded the old memories of inauguration of Marmik. He was a child when the Marmik was inaugurated. The blessings were showered on him through the coconut water which was broken at the inauguration ceremony. He believed that on the basis of those blessings he could become Shiv Sena President.

"I never thought in a dream that I would become Shiv Sena President in my life. I am trying my best to lead the party. I don't know how I am leading the party but I don't bother about enemies when strong UBT supporters are with me." Uddhav Said.

He also took potshot on the CM Shinde and said, "Bhaskar Jadhav made appeal to give more contribution for magazine but tomorrow some donors will stand and claim over Marmik then what? He will say, I had contributed more money for the magazine."

Uddhav Thackeray said that Mumbai became part of Maharashtra in 1960 but what was the position of Marathi Manus in Mumbai. Marathi Manus was leaving jobs and going back. No jobs were there and no one was ready to help him but at that time Shiv Sena stood behind him. Marmik showed them the way.

Uddhav termed PM Modi and Amit Shah as Maharashtra haters. "I don't know cartoon making but I can speak clearly. We should feel heat of the claiming torch to these two haters," said Uddhav.

"Modi and Shah went to Delhi by stepping their feet on our shoulders and now kicking us, now we should throw them," said Uddhav

