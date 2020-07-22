'I am not Donald Trump', says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna will now carry a marathon interview with party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav is expected to speak on the unlocking of the state and the state government’s measures to counter the Corona pandemic.

In a teaser for the upcoming interview, the Maharashtra CM said, “I am not Donald Trump. I cannot see my people suffer in front of my eyes.”

“Unlock Interview .. I'm not Trump ... Heartfelt interview of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.."Saamna",” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut captioned the teaser of the interview shared on Twitter.