'I Am Fighting For Maharashtra, Not For My Selfishness': Uddhav Thackeray At Mahavikas Aghadi Rally

Mahavikas Aghadi has blown trumpet for the upcoming Vidhansabha election on Friday. Its grand mega rally named ' Mahavikas Aghadi Padadhikari Melava, Nirdhar Vijayacha' was conducted at Shanmukhananda auditorium at sion where all the senior leaders of UBT Shivsena, Congress and NCP SCP were present. A collective decision to defeat the current Mahayuti government was taken during the rally. An appeal was also made to all alliance party workers to fight collectively to win maximum seats and throw the corrupt government from power. Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray made it clear his stand on the Chief Minister post. He said that he is willingly ready to extend support if Congress and NCP declares their candidate for CM post.. He said that he has no greed for the CM post but he wants to defeat the current corrupt and unconstitutional government. Uddhav also took potshots at Congress and NCP saying no one should defeat each other's candidates to become CM of their parties. But neither Nana Patole nor Sharad Pawar made any statement on Uddhav Thackeray's stand. The Uddhav statement has importance because from the last few days news has been run that MVA is fighting for CM post.

" I am fighting for Maharashtra not for my selfishness." Uddhav warns "We should not defeat each other's candidates in the election to make our Chief Minister. During the Shiv Sena-BJP government we had defeated each other's candidates by not supporting each other and stayed away from forming the government. such activities should not happen in our case. If you want your CM then declare right now and go ahead." Said Uddhav.

Uddhav also made his stand clear on the waqf properties issue. Uddhav said that none of the waqf property and religious places properties should be given to contractors, businessmen and friends of the government. " We will not allow you to usurp the lands of waqf and any hindu religious places in Maharashtra." Uddhav also demanded a joint parliamentary committee on the title of the Ayodhya temple land.

The fifty thousand Yojana doot scheme of the government is a sheet loot of people's money. Sisters are getting rupees one thousand five hundred but doots who will create awareness of the scheme will be given rupees ten thousand. Uddhav also appeals MVA alliance workers to become doot of MVA and spread what MVA government did during its tenure and what current Mahayuti government is doing since last two years.

Uddhav took potshots at the supreme court chief justice and said " I am sure we (UBT and NCP) will get justice in this life or next life on the petition filed in the supreme court to take back our government and parties. When we had asked SC for early dates for hearing they warned us not to give directions to them." Then we are requesting you by folding our hands to give us justice in our next life." Uddhav also said : He further said "The Chief Justice was giving an example of Bangladesh to highlight the importance of democracy. Uddhav said when we turn back to the past, we see 'Ramshastri Prabhune' who was famous for delivering pure justice."

Uddhav also criticised the government over not solving the Maratha reservation issue and instigating Uddhav said we all MVA parties are ready if the union government brings a bill to extend the maximum limit of the reservation.

Apart from that Sharad Pawar said the crisis over the country and the constitution has not been over yet. Government is trying to curtail the rights of agitation on the roads. He also appealed to MVA party workers to support MVA candidates like their own party candidate and help to change the government to protect the constitution and the country. " State governments want to introduce ' Jansuraksha Law' under the law no one can do agitation on the roads. The jail term for the year six to seven years is being made in the law but fortunately our alliance parties vehemently opposed the law and that was kept pending in the assembly." said Pawar.

Pawar also criticises Modi for not attending a parliament to answer the questions of the opposition. Pawar also expressed his disappointment for not giving a respectable place to Rahul Gandhi, opposition leader of the Lok Sabha during the Independence day at Lal Quila.

During the rally Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Naseem Khan, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh Priyanka Chaturvedi and almost all the important leaders were present during the rally.

Supriya Sule NCP SCP MP said that the political environment of Delhi has been changed. Now, opposition party MPs are behaving like ruling party MPs. The Union ministers are running aways from the parliament when opposition leaders start asking questions. Mumbai Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad demanded white paper of the BMC in the last two years when the administrator is looking after the government. NCP leader Jayant Patil also exposed state government policies. He alleged road work of six thousand kilometers is a scam. He also criticised Alibaug for Vasai road work.

State Congress President Nana Patole criticised Modi and Shah "Bharatiya Janata Party has earned money through corruption. Two leaders sitting in Delhi are robbing Maharashtra as an ATM. They are trying to make Maharashtra poor. President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole has said that after defeating the BJP alliance in the assembly elections, we will close this ATM of Modi-shah and use the money of Maharashtra only for the people of Maharashtra." He added.