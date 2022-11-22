'Hypocritical Hindu attitude condemnable,' Nitesh Rane slams Sanjay Raut for praising Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Veer Savarkar, Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a tweet praised Rahul Gandhi for inquiring about his health. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane took a swipe at Raut and commented under his tweet saying that he [Sanjay] has shown his attachment to those who criticise Savarkar.

The Gandhi scion sparked controversy during Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra wherein he claimed that Savarkar had betrayed Indian freedom fighters by writing a mercy letter to the British and in a pres conference at Akola, he read it out loud.

Nitesh Rane lashed out at Raut saying that he is still showing his loyalty to such people who always insult Veer Savarkar. The MLA claimed that Raut and his party [Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray] do not love Savarkar and thus tolerated his insult.

"Now their true love has come out from the pretense. He has real loyalty to those who criticize Savarkar. I condemn such hypocritical Hindu attitude," Rane tweeted.

Recently, Nitesh tried to corner the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government over encroachment around Mughal courtier Afzal Khan's tomb. Rane had said that no one had courage to get the work done but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had done so without hesitation.