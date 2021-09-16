e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

Husband, wife, close relative should not be posted in same department: Maharashtra government

ANI
Representative Image | ANI

Maharashtra Government General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday directed the government departments in the state that no husband, wife or any other close relative should be posted in the same department.

"While making transfer posting in any of govt departments, everyone has to take care that No husband/wife or any other close relative should be posted in the same department or report to close relative as part of their official duty," said the GAD circular.

In case, it is unavoidable to post the close relatives, husband or wife in the same department, their work assessment report, etc should be prepared separately as per the guidelines of the GAD circular of 12th July 2020, it further said.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:50 PM IST
