Husband Slits Wife’s Throat At Petrol Pump In Broad Daylight, Arrested In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - VIDEO |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, April 10: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a petrol pump in the Karmad area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident unfolded in front of staff members and several customers, leaving those present in shock.

In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. The accused, identified as Satyam Gavande, was arrested shortly after the crime.

#Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (#Aurangabad)- A shocking murder has sent shockwaves through the Karmad area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after a young woman was killed by her boyfriend in broad daylight at a busy petrol pump.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/XROtHdefC6 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 10, 2026

Victim Attacked While On Duty

The deceased, Pooja Gavande, worked at a fuel station near the Ganapati temple in Karmad. According to police, Satyam arrived at the petrol pump on a two wheeler and confronted her while she was attending to her duties.

What began as an argument quickly escalated into violence.

Marital Dispute Behind The Crime

Police officials said the couple had been facing ongoing marital discord and were living separately. Pooja had married Satyam around six months ago after the death of her first husband.

Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod said the accused had been pressuring her for a divorce as he wanted to remarry. However, she had refused, reportedly keeping in mind the future of her two young children from her first marriage.

Brutal Assault Caught On Camera

During the confrontation, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife, pushed Pooja to the ground and attacked her repeatedly before anyone could intervene. She died on the spot.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and is now a key part of the investigation.

Panic At The Spot, Swift Arrest

Sources said the petrol pump owner attempted to stop the attack but was threatened with the weapon. The accused then tried to flee, causing panic among those present.

Police teams reached the spot soon after being alerted, sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of murder. The accused was traced to Kachner village and arrested within a short span.

Further investigation is underway.

With PTI Inputs