Husband & Second Wife Arrested In Panvel For Murder Of First Wife In Virar | Representative Image

Virar: The Bolinj Police have arrested a man and his second wife for the brutal murder of his first wife following a suspicion of infidelity. The accused, who had fled with two children after the crime, were apprehended in the Chikhale area of Panvel after a successful police trap.

The primary accused, identified as Munna Brahmadev Yadav (28), a native of Bihar, was working as a laborer at ‘M Tower’ in the Global City area of Virar West. He resided there with his first wife, Aarti (alias Sapnakumari, 19), his second wife, Mira, and two small children.

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According to police reports, a heated argument broke out between the trio. Munna and Mira allegedly conspired to assault Aarti. During the struggle, Aarti’s head was violently slammed against a wall, resulting in severe injuries. She died on the spot. Following the murder, both Munna and Mira fled the scene with the children.

A murder case was registered at the Bolinj Police Station. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prakash Kavle, special teams were formed to track the fugitives.

Police initially suspected the couple had fled to their hometown in Bihar. A team was dispatched to investigate, but the trail went cold.

Through technical analysis and information from confidential informants, the police discovered that the suspects were hiding at a construction site in Wadhwa Wise City, Panvel.

Acting swiftly, the Bolinj Police team reached Panvel and arrested both Munna Yadav and Mira.

Initially, the accused attempted to frame the death as an accident, claiming Aarti had died after falling from the building. However, under intense interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime. They admitted that they killed Aarti in a fit of rage, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

The successful operation was carried out by a dedicated team including Senior PI: Prakash Kavle, Sub-Inspectors: Kiran Vanjari, Vishnu Waghmode, Officers: Janardan Mate, Sandeep Mokal, Kailash Narsale, Kishore Dhanu, Vilas Pawar, Purkar, Sargar, Sandeep Shelke, Sanjay Bhoir, Namdeo Dhone, and Sohail Sheikh.